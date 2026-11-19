Batman and Catwoman, Superman and Lois Lane; many comic book heroes have famous love interests that get intertwined into their stories and lives. For Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson has been the true love of his life, despite hurdles like Gwen Stacey, and at times, Black Cat. Although you couldn’t see her face, she made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #25, and you can get your hands on the original artwork of that very page for $45,000 at Heritage Auctions. Over the years, she turned into one of the most popular comic book love interests and has become a mainstay of the comics, along with featuring in live action movies and video games.

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Marvel really wanted this new character to have an impact on readers, and decided to employ an innovative tactic to make her memorable. They toyed with readers by obscuring her face in this issue, and did the same again in issue #38. They ensured that side characters in the comics constantly commented on her good looks, while keeping her hidden from the readers. They finally revealed her gorgeous face in Amazing Spider-Man #42, when she came face to face with Peter Parker. Now that’s one way to keep things interesting. It’s almost the same template the MCU used to introduced Thanos, and both of them worked perfectly. While The Amazing Spider-Man #25 is surely a coveted comic, the original artwork for it is a Holy Grail for Spider-Man fans. Doubly so for those on team MJ over Gwen.

MJ Made Her First Appearance In This Vintage Issue, But We Never Saw Her Face

The legendary Steve Ditko brought this page to life, weaving together the issue’s main Spider-Killer plotline and teasing Spider-Man’s future romantic interest all in one page. While the first five panels showcase Peter tricking J. Jonah Jameson and Spencer Smythe as they try to capture him with the specially crafted machine, MJ features in the sixth panel. However, she has her head tuned and covered by a scarf, so we can’t really see her face. The only hint we get about her stunning features is Flash Thompson ogling at her in the background. In typical Ditko fashion, a lot of plot elements play out on the same page, making it a standout feature of the issue.

MJ plays an important part in Spider-Man’s life; not only does she eventually fall in love with Peter, but their lives get completely tangled when she finds out that he is Spider-Man. She has supported him since then, despite their relationship being on and off over the decades, and is a rock for whenever things get a bit too much for the Webslinger. Marvel’s unique way of introducing the character surely helped in making her final reveal all the more impactful, and she would go on to become a fan favorite character in the years to come. $45,000 may be a lot, but it’s well worth it for the original artwork of Mary Jane Watson’s first appearance. And although it would be 17 more issues till we finally saw her face, this piece of original artwork was the first instance of a comic book romance for the ages.

Are you on Team MJ or Team Gwen Stacey? Let us know in the comments!