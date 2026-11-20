Spoilers for VisionQuest follow.



The prospect of having to watch past movies and TV shows to fully understand or appreciate the stories of new ones is often cited as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s problems by detractors. On the other hand, for many of the franchise’s fans, revisiting previous tales in preparation for new ones is great fun. Marvel and Disney are fully aware of this, and have curated a special “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday,” collection of titles on Disney+, with the latter group in mind. The films and TV shows deemed the most important precursors to Doomsday are marked by distinctive green outlines around their thumbnails on the streaming service, with the exceptions of especially recent releases like VisionQuest and Avengers: Endgame Encore. The existing collection is already pretty thorough, but fans looking for an even more comprehensive trip down memory lane could also add the following titles to their rewatching schedules.

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Thor (2011)

Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) two-season TV spin-off is one of the most influential projects in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, and as such is naturally one of the titles included in Disney’s Doomsday playlist. And Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is of course a leading character in the three previous Avengers movies that are also included. But with both Asgardian brothers seemingly set to play key roles in Doomsday, it makes sense for viewers to go back even further to the film that introduced them and their always complicated relationship. Kenneth Branagh’s Thor is often underappreciated for how effectively it introduced the fantastical Asgardian mythology into the more realistic world established by the MCU’s earliest films, and revisiting it ahead of Doomsday will emphasize how far the franchise and the characters have come. Returning to the beginning of Hemsworth and Hiddleston’s Marvel tenures reminds the viewer how consistently excellent the work they’ve done over the last fifteen years has been and will make Thor and Loki’s scenes in Doomsday, which will hopefully include a brotherly reunion, even more emotional.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The return of cast members from the original trilogy of X-Men films, which predate the MCU itself, is one of Doomsday’s biggest selling points, and the 20th Century Fox franchise’s first two movies are already on Disney’s playlist. But fans are unlikely to pass on the excuse to also rewatch this powerful later entry in the series. Although not technically a multiverse film, Days of Future Past certainly feels like a spiritual precursor to the current MCU saga, as it brought together the original X-Men cast and their younger counterparts introduced in the 1960s period prequel X-Men: First Class, several years before the MCU first featured time travel in Avengers: Endgame.

Based on an iconic comic book arc of the same name, the film features the surviving original X-Men sending Logan/Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) mind back in time into the body of his younger self to alter the past in the hopes of preventing a dystopian future in which mutants have been hunted to near extinction. None of the members of the First Class cast have been announced as returning for Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars (though Days of Future Past’s Quicksilver, Evan Peters, has already played an infamous role in the Multiverse Saga) and it’s unclear if the upcoming movies will be closely adhering to the continuity of any past X-Men entries other than the MCU’s own Deadpool & Wolverine. But if any of that continuity is to be respected, it makes sense to have the X-Men’s Doomsday arc take place after the optimistic, timeline-altering ending of Days of Future Past, which explains how characters like the older Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) and Scott Summers/Cyclops (James Marsden) can appear in the new film after being killed off in earlier ones. Days of Future Past is also the only movie so far to feature Sentinels, the mutant-hunting robots also returning in Doomsday, in a significant role.

Logan (2017)

Image Courtesy of Fox

Jackman’s return in Deadpool & Wolverine was controversial given that he’d already killed off a version of Logan in this critically acclaimed, R-rated spin-off. But despite all the jokes at its expense, the 2024 film did successfully introduce a new version of the character for Jackman to play while still honoring its predecessor’s legacy. The death of the previous Logan inspires the new variant, as well as Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the deceased Logan’s cloned daughter, Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) to return to heroism despite their respective personal demons. Wade and the new Logan are all but confirmed to appear in Doomsday, with many fans expecting them to play even larger roles in Secret Wars, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Laura also reappears in one or both movies, so the revered film that introduced her and features her father’s death is an easy choice for addition to rewatch playlists. As with Doomsday itself, however, the recent death of Stewart, who appears as another ill-fated variant of Charles, will make Logan even more emotionally draining to watch going forward.

WandaVision (2021)

Image Courtesy of Marvel

None of the members of the superhuman Maximoff family featured in VisionQuest have been officially cast in Doomsday or Secret Wars, though the series’ explosive post-credits scene effectively guarantees that matriarch Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in at least one of the two. But it’s seeming increasingly likely that Wanda reuniting with Vision (Paul Bettany) and their sons Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) will be a storyline in the Avengers duology. Given that, it’s surprising that the earlier series that introduced the boys and was the last project to feature all four family members onscreen together isn’t included in Marvel’s official playlist. WandaVision was also the first project released as part of the Multiverse Saga and is arguably its best exploration of grief, a theme that has connected many of the saga’s installments, making it a natural addition to Doomsday (and Secret Wars) prep.

Which Marvel projects are you rewatching before Doomsday? Discuss in the comments.