Rosario Dawson is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Previously a foundational character in the Netflix TV shows featuring Daredevil and the other Defenders, the Star Wars: Ahsoka actress has been one of the few faces not to return to the MCU in recent years. Marvel fans were shocked to learn this summer that the return of Dawson’s Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse, was not only planned for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but was filmed and then subsequently removed from the movie ahead of release. It marked one of the few disappointments for the $2.5 billion movie.

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Word began to spread a few weeks ago that Sony was planning an “encore” re-release for the film, and now we know that Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day will with extra footage, including the scene of Rosario Dawson’s MCU return. Now, Dawson has revealed a first look at one of her moments previously removed from the film, showing her standing side-by-side with Spider-Man himself. Check it out below.

Rosario Dawson Reveals Spider-Man 4 Return Ahead of Re-Release

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

“It’s a brand new BRAND NEW DAY with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man…!” Dawson wrote on social media. “So excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen (starting on December 4th) with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises… Ahhhh! PS: mom can finally share her bts photos❣️”

What remains to be seen about Dawson’s return for the extended cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is whether the image she shared is the only scene where she appears. Fans have known for some time that her scenes in the film were related to Spider-Man’s hospital stay, which is confirmed by her post. That said, this scene is clearly after Peter has at least somewhat recovered and can walk around his hospital room in a gown (and Spidey mask). The potential exists for Claire to also be present for the moment when Frank Castle brings Spider-Man into the ER, but time will tell.

Bringing Spider-Man: Brand New Day back to theaters is no surprise given the major box office success of the film. Sony Pictures and Marvel previously did the same thing with Spider-Man: No Way Home, though it only brought in another $9 million after making over $804 million in its original run. On the other hand, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been THE breakout blockbuster of the decade, meaning an extended cut being released at the holiday season could be a good strategy.

To that end, it’s clear that the main reason Sony wants to get the film back in theaters isn’t to break a box office record, but to secure one forever. Spider-Man: Brand New Day already beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, now sitting at $959 million. If the film managed to bring in another $41 million, it would make Spider-Man: Brand New Day the only movie in film history to make a billion dollars domestically, a feat that may never be replicated (at least until Spider-Man 5 eventually arrives). Can the movie manage that much? It remains to be seen, but if all the other footage being added gets fans just as excited as Rosario Dawson’s return, it’s possible.