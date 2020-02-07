Marvel Teases Major X-Men Event

2019 was a big year for the X-Men, who ended up being revitalized thanks to Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and R.B. Silva's twin series House of X and Powers of X. The X-Men have a new lease on life coming out of those series, and so far Dawn of X has been a huge hit, but that's not all Hickman has planned for the fan-favorite mutants. Marvel revealed some of their Free Comic Book Day titles for 2020, and one of the titles will set up the X-Men for their next evolution and a can't miss summer event.

The title is fittingly called Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men, and it will feature a brand new story from Hickman and Larraz that will launch into what Marvel is calling a "game-changing summer for all of X".

It will also feature a second story that will tease an upcoming storyline from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello, and that sounds fascinating as well.

You can check out the cover to the issue above and the full description for the issue below.

"Readers will get a chance to dive into some of Marvel’s most exciting titles on this year’s Free Comic Book Day. Marvel will put out two Free Comic Book Day titles, each containing two separate stories. Longtime readers as well as newcomers will be delighted to see our most popular characters from the X-Men to Spider-Man in extraordinary tales by our most acclaimed creators!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: X-MEN will feature a brand new X-Men story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead into a game-changing summer for all of X! The second story will also foreshadow an upcoming epic tale by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello."

