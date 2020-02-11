Fantastic Four Fan Makes the Best Mister Fantastic Teaser Poster Yet

Few things are guaranteed in life. You know the deal — death, taxes, and the inevitable moment Marvel Studios decides to cash in on the cash cow that will be an MCU-set Fantastic Four reboot. Since Disney snatched up the assets of 20th Century Fox this time last year, fans have longed to see Marvel's First Family in the massive Hollywood franchise; sooner or later, they'll get their wish. Until then, however, comic fiends have had to stick with fan fiction and fan art, casting their dream actors in the various roles of the Fantastic Four. That includes the favorite choice of The Office alum John Krasinski as one Reed Richards — the elastic superhero known as Mister Fantastic.

Super fan artist @mizuriofficial slapped together a glimpse at what Krasinski could look like in the role and we've got to say, it might be the best fan art we've seen of the character yet. Featuring the team's iconic "4" suit, Krasinki's bearded look is perfect for a younger Reed Richards, the route Marvel Studios will likely go so the franchise can use the same actor for the next several years.

It helps Krasinski himself has helped fuel the fires a bit, suggesting more than he'd be down to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Richards patriarch. "You’re like, 'Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams?'" Krasinski joked during a recent interview in Total Film Magazine. "I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to considered me because I would love it."

Upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Who do you think should be playing Reed Richards in the MCU reboot of Fantastic Four? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!