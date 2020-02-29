Wolverine Casting Rumors Have Marvel Fans Excited

Marvel Studios’ plans for the X-Men going forward are one of the biggest things on a lot of MCU fans’ minds right now. Well, Friday afternoon brought some rumors that the company is considering Henry Cavill to be Wolverine. That’s not a ton to go on, but that has never stopped Twitter from erupting into wild speculation. Honestly, it’s a lot of fun to read the assorted takes and wonder about the future of the MCU. Nothing has been announced yet as it relates to the Fantastic Four or X-Men. One would also have to imagine the Marvel is trying to figure out the perfect person to follow-up Hugh Jackman’s absolutely iconic role as Logan after all those movies he’s been in as the character.

Cavill is, of course, still hoping to play Superman again someday, but the chances of that are looking slimmer and slimmer as DC pivots toward the approach that’s seen them string together Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Joker. A move to the other side of things in the comics universe could give Cavill a second chance to connect with a lot of fans. Wolverine is also one of the most popular Marvel characters, so it wouldn’t be like he would be sacrificing a ton of fame in that regard.

Kevin Feige is on record that the studio will be doing something a little bit different for their first try with the characters. He’s also looking forward to really uniting a bunch of these characters in ways that people haven’t seen before.

Henry Cavill as Wolverine rumor? pic.twitter.com/n5CrcAfpQy — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 29, 2020

"I'm extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel's First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve," Feige began. “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” he said in a previous interview. "So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”