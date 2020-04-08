James Gunn Reveals New Details on Guardians of the Galaxy Cut Dance Scene

One of the most iconic staples of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy was the Sony Walkman that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord uses throughout the film. The diegetic music from its headphones paved the way for the film's award winning soundtrack but also allowed for it some key moments in the film itself, like when Quill is arrested and his Walkman confiscated. During ComicBook.com's recent Quarantine Watch Party of Guardians of the Galaxy, franchise writer-director James Gunn spoke about the unlucky guard that took the music box and the scene that he had which was cut out of the final version of hte movie.

A fan reached out to Gunn during the live-Tweet, saying: "always felt a bit sorry for the guard who stole the Walkman - my guy just wanted to listen to some music." Gunn replied, "He beat Quill!!!! Actually there’s a great cut scene where he dances around the prison beating prisoners while listening to Pilot’s Magic." You can even watch that scene in the player above!

He beat Quill!!!! Actually there’s a great cut scene where he dances around the prison beating prisoners while listening to Pilot’s Magic. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/RkgQpq2Aq1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Actor Spencer Wilding, who played the unlucky guard, chimed in earlier about his experience working on Guardians of the Galaxy, calling it a "real treat" and praising Gunn.

Playing the mean guard was a real treat not only to feel the character but to work with such a cool cast and of course a great director:-) never forget our 1st day on set meeting u James and all your furry little friends running round your neck :-) pic.twitter.com/XOSyAg1alb — Spencer Wilding (@BigSpenWilding) April 7, 2020

A former professional kickboxer, Wilding has made a career on the big screen playing creatures, aliens, and monsters including appearances in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Batman Begins, The Wolfman, Game of Thrones, Green Lantern, Men in Black: International, and Doctor Who. Wilding also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, taking on the role of none other than Darth Vader.

This isn't the only reveal from Gunn about the film, and even its future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn was also asked if Rocket's origin story will factor into the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As Gunn put it, Rocket is "a big part of what's happening in the future", and some of the Easter eggs hinting at his tragic past will be acknowledged again.

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.