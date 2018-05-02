The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of heroes and heroines, some might even go so far as to say “too many.”

Either way, we love ’em all, but for one reason or another, some of these characters got the short end of the stick when it comes to character development, but who? That’s what we’re gonna find out, and why those reasons make these the 10 Worst MCU Heroes!

Now some of these choices might make you mad, but stick with us, we’ve got our reasons. Also, we should preface that this was written BEFORE seeing Avengers: Infinity War, so it stands to reason that some of these choices might change depending on what happens there, but for now, this is how it stands.

10. Nick Fury

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Nick Fury. Now before you go crazy in the comments, hear us out – we like Nick Fury, and he’s pretty much responsible for getting the band together in the first place. But, as a character, it’s often hard to gauge how much any of the other heroes can actually trust him, and a lot of his tactics have caused a rift between the team. Plus, he’s pretty much been MIA since he left S.H.I.E.L.D., though he might likely pop up in Avengers: Infinity War this weekend. If not, he’s definitely due to pop up again soon, and maybe we’ll understand his motives a little better once Captain Marvel comes out next year.

9. Hawkeye

This poor guy just can’t get any respect. Jeremy Renner is fantastic in the role, but he was criminally under-utilized in The Avengers. It got a little better in Age of Ultron and Captain America: C ivil War , but he still offers little more than a funny line every now and then. Then, he was practically the only hero completely left out of the marking for Infinity War, which worried fans he might meet an early demise. The likelier outcome though is that we’re going to finally get to see a solid character arc for him in Infinity War, which, about time, the guy deserves it.

8. Jessica Jones

Coming in at No. 8 is Jessica Jones. Not trying to take away from Krysten Ritter’s performance at all, she’s great, but facts are facts, and Jessica Jones isn’t a great heroine. She’s selfish, she drinks all the time, and doesn’t like to be bothered by people who need her help. When she actually steps up to the plate and does the right thing, Jessica is fantastic, but she rarely does. Usually, if it doesn’t benefit her, she doesn’t care, and Jessica would probably be the first to admit that to you.

7. Falcon

No. 7 is Falcon. Anthony Mackie is perfect as Falcon and brings a lot of charisma to the role, but let’s be honest – he’s pretty much just a comedic sidekick for the rest of the team. If his wings get clipped, he’s practically useless compared to the rest of the Avengers. Even Scotty Lang, who barely knew how to use the Ant-Man suit, bested him when they squared off one-on-one. Tony gifted two amazing suits for Spider-Man… He needs to build something better for Falcon.

6. Gamora

Gamora is the daughter of Thanos and arguably has the most interesting backstory out of all of the Guardians, yet she gets consistently upstaged by everyone else in the group. Even Nebula exhibits more conflicted personality than Gamora. There’s a lot of potential bubbling under the surface, and hopefully we see it realized once she comes face to face with Thanos.

5. Medusa

Who? Good question, she’s the wife of Black Bolt from Marvel’s The Inhumans , and the only thing really memorable about her is how bad her wig looked on the show.

4. The Warrior’s Three

At No 4. I’ve got The Warriors Three. These guys appeared in every Thor movie, and you still get major points if you can recount any of their names without using Google. That’s how little character development they got, and by the time Thor: Ragnarok rolled around, producers felt they were so worthless, that they cameo just to basically get killed off by Hela within seconds.

3. War Machine

In spot No. 3 is War Machine. Yes, we know he’s one of Tony’s best pals, but he’s also accomplished a whole lot of nothing in the MCU. His high mark was in Iron Man 2 , but since then? He let his suit get hijacked, and then in Civil War he goes and gets himself paralyzed. When compared to the rest of the Avengers, he always feels like the odd man out who really shouldn’t be there.

2. Iron Fist

A lot of people are hoping that we get more out of the Danny Rand character in Iron Fist season 2, but one thing those people seem to be overlooking is the fact that we’ve ALREADY got 13 hours of Iron Fist, and that’s not including his appearances in The Defenders . If you can’t get an audience to love a character in 13 hours of screen time, you should probably go back to the drawing board. There is too much to amazing content in the current era of television to not deliver the first go round.

1. Quicksilver