The 12 Days Of Christmas Gets Redone With Marvel Studios Characters

Just days after Marvel Studios decided that Iron Man 3 is officially a Christmas movie, Marvel UK & Ireland has released a new video that reimagines “The 12 Days of Christmas” using characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This seems to be part of a focus on putting the MCU firmly in Disney’s family classics camp. Disney+ also has Iron Man 3 listed in their seasonal Christmas movies section. That wasn’t necessarily always Disney’s position on the matter; the movie was released in May, after all. Still, they’re having a little fun with the annual convention of arguing whether Batman Returns or Die Hard or whatever the movie happens to be at the moment is or is not a “Christmas movie.”

Here, though, we get more than that. Using an effect similar to the “kaleidoscope” visuals of the Doctor Strange movie, Marvel gives fans a chance to sing along to a Christmas-inspired tune featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, and more.

You can check it out below.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, Marvel gave to me… pic.twitter.com/BJ8QGlnavh — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 24, 2019

“It tends to be a touchstone for me,” Iron Man 3 director Shane Black told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. “Christmas represents a little stutter in the march of days, a hush in which we have a chance to assess and retrospect our lives. I tend to think also that it just informs as a backdrop. The first time I noticed it was Three Days of the Condor, the Sydney Pollack film, where Christmas in the background adds this really odd, chilling counterpoint to the espionage plot. I also think that Christmas is just a thing of beauty, especially as it applies to places like Los Angeles, where it’s not so obvious, and you have to dig for it, like little nuggets. One night, on Christmas Eve, I walked past a Mexican lunch wagon serving tacos, and I saw this little string, and on it was a little broken plastic figurine, with a light bulb inside it, of the Virgin Mary. And I thought, that’s just a little hidden piece of magic. You know, all around the city are little slices, little icons of Christmas, that are as effective and beautiful in and of themselves as any 40-foot Christmas tree on the lawn of the White House.”

