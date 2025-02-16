7 Spider-Man Appearances You Completely Forgot About

Spider-Man is one of the most famous superheroes of all time, joining legends like Batman and Superman. Created in 1962 by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, there have been numerous comics, films, TV series, video games, novels, plays, and even theme parks dedicated to the beloved character. Sam Raimi’s live-action Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire made over $2.5 billion at the box office. The superhero has since had many standalone films while also joining other superhero films. We saw him join the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and many more for the first time in Captain America: Civil War.

However, the Avengers films aren’t the only time we’ve seen Spider-Man show up. There have been many times where he has made brief and even surprising appearances. From full appearances in children’s TV shows like Phineas and Ferb to Easter egg moments in Jessica Jones. While some of these appearances have been famous and well-known, others may have slipped under the radar, even for hardcore fans. So here are seven Spider-Man appearances that you probably forgot about.

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

One surprise appearance from Spider-Man was when he appeared in Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel. This special one-time crossover episode also brought the other superheroes in the Marvel universe together. In this episode, we watch as Dr. Doofenshmirtz accidentally uses his weapon “Power Drain-Inator” on Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor, stripping them of their superpowers. With their powers gone, the heroes have to work with Phineas and Ferb and their friends to get their powers back. This episode also featured several Marvel villains including Red Skull, Whiplash, Venom, and M.O.D.O.K.

Jessica Jones

Although Spider-Man’s mention in Jessica Jones TV show was very small and subtle, it was still an amusing Easter egg for fans. In Season 1, Episode 12, Spider-Man-themed ice pops are shown to be on sale when Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is tailing a Kilgrave-controlled courier through Central Park, which is a reference to the popular real-life ice cream. Although this moment only lasts for a couple of seconds, it’s a fun nod to Spider-Man’s presence in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Animated Series

Appearing in the Season 2 episode “Spider-Man Unmasked,” we watch as he joins forces with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot to combat a dangerous symbiote invasion. His banter with Raccoon in this episode was highly entertaining. As Rocket never holds back his sharp tongue, Spider-Man responds with quick and endless witty replies. This crossover also shows the connectivity of Marvel’s animated universe.

Daredevil

Although Spider-Man never actually appears, there are several subtle mentions of him throughout the Daredevil series, once again connecting the Marvel universe. In Season 1 of the series, during a flashback Foggy mentions having bumped into Morales, referring to Rio Morales, the mother of Miles Morales. And in Season 1, Episode 12, when Ben Urich is taking a drink from his glass and right before he realizes Wilson Fisk is there, a photograph of Spider-Man is visible in the newspaper posted on his pin-board. These mentions are a fun Easter egg for fans, hinting at the existence of Miles in the larger Marvel world.

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

In Season 1 of Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes, Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) hires a freelance photographer to help improve his public image. Although the photographer’s identity isn’t directly revealed in the episode, it is heavily implied that he is Peter Parker. While it is not directly stated, the photographer is confirmed to be Peter Parker who was voiced by Sam Vincent. This small appearance makes it very exciting because it’s very rare to see the Fantastic Four heroes interacting with other Marvel heroes.

Muppet Babies

One of Spider-Man’s earliest cameos happens in the Muppet Babies animated series. We see the superhero in the “Comic Capers” episode which is part of the Marvel Productions-produced show. In this episode, we watch the Muppet Babies create their own superhero adventures and Spider-Man appears as part of this imaginative storyline. This fantasy sequence was inspired by the classic The Amazing Spider-Man newspaper comic strip. This unexpected crossover between Marvel and the Muppets shows just how popular the superhero is.

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

In an episode Spider-Man, Hulk, Red Hulk, She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Skaar, and the agents of S.M.A.S.H team up together. We watch as the heroes try to stop The Leader and The Abomination from carrying out their evil plan. This makes a fun and interesting episode, because the fighting style of Spider-Man and the Hulk are opposites. While Hulk and his team rely on brute force, Spider-Man’s quick thinking and flexible fighting make it interesting to watch.

