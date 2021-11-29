Spider-Man Producer Addresses Possible Future Crossovers With Venom and Miles Morales

Today, Sony Pictures confirmed that they’re staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man business for at least three more films, but when will fans finally get to see Spider-Man battle Venom? Sony Pictures has a bonafide hit on its hand in the Tom Hardy-led Venom series, and before that, they had a smashing success introducing Miles Morales to moviegoers in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony is fully invested in the current iteration of Spider-Man, and teased a crossover tease in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but Sony’s Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal says villain and crossover aren’t where the ideas for new Spider-Man movies begin, but she’s not ruling them out.

“I would say there’s so many things that we’re going to be able to explore,” she tells Fandango, “but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we’re telling about? You know? What’s the Peter Parker story we’re telling? What’s the Miles Morales story that we’re telling? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid.”

A teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is imminent. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home will put a bow on the past 20 years Spider-Man movies.

“Well, here’s what I would say. I would say that it’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be,” Pascal said of No Way Home. “It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice.”

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale today, crashing some theater websites. In the film, “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

