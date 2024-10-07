Agatha All Along Featured on the Cover of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch Series

Marvel’s Scarlet Witch ongoing series will soon feature Kathryn Hahn’s character from Agatha All Along on one of its covers. We’re coming up on the fourth week of Agatha All Along, with Agatha Harkness and her coven taking on the trials of the Witches’ Road. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans first met Agatha on WandaVision, where she squared off against Wanda Maximoff before she transformed into the Scarlet Witch. Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness became so popular that she got her own spinoff on Disney+, and she has also seen her profile raised significantly in the comics thanks to some de-aging. With the connection between Scarlet Witch and Agatha greater than ever in the MCU and comics, it seems fitting that a Scarlet Witch comic will now have Agatha on its cover.

Marvel revealed an upcoming Marvel Studios Variant Cover for November’s Scarlet Witch #6, featuring Greg Hopwood concept art of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness from Agatha All Along. Written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, this highly-anticipated issue sees Wanda take on a mysterious new pupil at Agatha’s request. It’s the debut of Amaranth! But where did the young sorceress come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

ComicBook had the exclusive first look at Scarlet Witch #6 and the debut of Wanda Maximoff’s new protege, Amaranth. Created by Jen Bartel, Amaranth was a part of Marvel’s New Champions Variant Cover program and will also join the cast of a New Champions ongoing series.

“Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel’s gorgeous variant cover, I’ve been intrigued by Amaranth,” Orlando shared. “Who was she? What was her story–no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt. Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda’s dynamic with a scenario where Wanda’s faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out–an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life. Amaranth’s unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one–it would be the Scarlet Witch.”

Other variant covers for Scarlet Witch #6, on sale November 20th, include a foil variant by Meghan Hetrick, a variant by Iván Talavera, and a variant cover by Leirix that will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Kathryn Hahn stars in Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.