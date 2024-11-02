Agatha All Along: Did Wanda Actually Save Billy?

Agatha All Along answered a lot of questions in its two-part finale, but left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with quite a few new ones, as well. One of the bigger questions has been the origin of Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, who managed to survive being a creation of Wanda Maximoff’s hex reality in Westview by transferring his essence into the body of a newly-deceased boy named William Kaplan. Some fans saw the flashback scene to Billy’s resurrection and came away with a major question:

Did Wanda Actually Save Billy?

During Agatha and Billy’s discussion of his resurrection (in Episode 6), Agatha insinuates that Billy’s true nature as a survivor willing to exploit an available resource (a soulless body) was a defining quality of him being a witch. This suggests that Billy’s spirit (through his powerful abilities) was able to instinctively seek out William Kaplan like a parasite desperately looking for a host body to survive in. However, there is a conflicting theory that Billy had help with coming back from the dead.

The WandaVision post-credits scene and events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse suggest that Wanda is uniquely attuned to the spirits or souls of her children – going so far as to sense them in different realities across the multiverse. It’s not without reason that, as a mother, Wanda couldn’t have given her boys the push needed to send their souls out into the world. If those two souls got separated in that expulsion it, could explain why Billy’s first word when waking up in his new body was yelling “Tommy!”

This is not an issue that needs to become a major MCU mystery – it’s more an opportunity for deeper storytelling depth. Assuming that future MCU storylines eventually culminate with Wanda, Billy, and Tommy reuniting, it would resonate with deeper power to discover that Wanda had an active hand in saving her boys – even if she had to bend the laws of the natural world to do it. It would endear Wanda to parents everywhere – much like the finale episode of Agatha revealed her (albeit twisted) heart as a mom, which reframed the character entirely.

Then again, finding out Wanda saved Billy would only make the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Wanda slaughtering her way across realities to find Billy and Tommy – even more tragic. MCU fans might also take it as a major pothole that Wanda willfully sent her sons’ spirits out looking for new bodies, but couldn’t sense where they landed – especially Billy.

