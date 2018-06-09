Marvel TV Head on ‘Agent Carter’ Revival: “Find Us a Network!”

If you happen to know a network in need of a new show, it is time to let them know Agent Carter is up for grabs. According to the head of Marvel TV, a series revival just needs a new home if it’s going to move forward.

Over on Reddit, Jeph Loeb tipped off fans to the Agent Carter dilemma during an AMA. When a fan asked when the show would get a revival, the producer had the following to say:

“Wouldn’t that be cool? Find us a network! Hayley has been so kind of saying she’d love to come back.”

So, there you have it. If you can find a network willing to pick up the series, then Agent Carter has a chance at making a comeback. Of course, fans will know that ABC used to house the Marvel series, and many have gone to social media asking for a revival. Renewal campaigns have been done regularly since season two ended, but they kicked into high gear following the much-discussed cancellation of Roseanne.

After all, ABC does have a hole in its schedule now that Roseanne is finished. If it wants to fill that slot with a female-led series, then Agent Carter fans would be happy to see the series return.

As Loeb mentioned, star Hayley Atwell has been open with her interest in reprising her role as Peggy Carter. In the past, the actress said she’d jump on the chance to revisit Agent Carter, and Atwell admitted the show was cancelled for reasons beyond Marvel’s control.

“It’s a shame the network canceled it and wanted to put me in something more mainstream,” Atwell told The AV Club in a previous interview.

“You know, Marvel didn’t want it to end. There’s lots of online campaigns to bring her back. Fans loved her. I think it was just a network economical thing: ‘Let’s put Hayley Atwell in something more mainstream that’s less genre-specific and see if we can get higher ratings.’ And unfortunately, that isn’t, as an actor, anything I’ve got control over. But maybe, in small ways, characters like Peggy Carter very slowly pave the way for it to be possible for other female-led narratives to exist.”

