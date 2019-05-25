Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: The Team Goes on a Trip in “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson”

Picking up immediately after last week’s episode, “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson” finds the space-stranded SHIELD team hot on the tails of Fitz and Enoch. Right out of the gate, this episode is one of the funniest in recent memory because of the hijinks the various characters find themselves in.

To start off the episode, Fitz and Enoch find themselves trapped on Kitson and are forced to partake in various alien games at local casinos. Since Enoch is a chronicom, he excels at counting cards at some games but doesn’t understand the art of bluffing in alien poker. Throughout the episode, Fitz depends on Enoch to earn them enough money to leave the planet, but plan is put on hold when Enoch loses all of their money because someone pulled a bluff on him. Fitz ends up having to put himself up as collateral.

As Fitz begins the game of his life (literally), Daisy, Jemma, and Davis are alerted to his location on Kitson and travel there. Upon their arrival, the famished SHIELD agents stumbled across some alien treats and consume them quite rapidly and before long, all three of them start tripping, offering plenty of hilarious moments between Daisy and Simmons while Davis talks to imaginary giraffes back on the Zephyr.

Stuff hits the fan when Enoch is remotely shut off by a group of cronicoms that are called hunters. Daisy and Jemma, who are now in the casino, fight the hunters, which ends up resulting in a brief reunion between Jemma and Fitz. As with their relationship in the past, the moment is very brief, as one of the hunters takes Fitz and teleports away.

And of course, despite being promoted to series regular, Jeff Ward’s Deke Shaw has yet to show up in a single episode.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.