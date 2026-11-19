As Avengers: Doomsday draws closer and closer, fans are preparing themselves for a potential mourning. Past Avengers films haven’t shied away from killing off team members, no matter how much of a fan favorite they may be. Some deaths were for good, with Natasha Romanov and Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, while other characters were able to come back, with The Vision in Avengers: Infinity War and Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

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Some characters are safe — Peter Parker isn’t slated to return to the MCU until Avengers: Secret Wars, while the return of Shuri and M’Baku. It also seems unlikely for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to kill off Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, especially with the star power she’s lent to Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thunderbolts, and one of the most successful films of the year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Still, given the inherent danger of the incursions and Doctor Doom’s plan to set the universe right, there’s no way everybody is getting out of Doomsday alive. Doomsday is the confirmed last appearance for Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, and it’d make sense if his fellow X-Men also aren’t returning for future movies. Loki, despite his star status, also feels like he can only cheat death so many more times.

4. Scott Lang

I’d be surprised if Scott Lang makes it out of Avengers: Doomsday alive. His last film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was a flop and can be easily discarded given the pivot away from Kang. There’s also the matter of the discourse around his flub about Captain America. The MCU spent so much time trying to build up Sam Wilson as Captain America through both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, yet it can’t resist a gag where Scott Lang doesn’t know what to call Steve Rogers.

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Killing off Scott Lang also enables his daughter, Cassie Lang, to step into a larger role in the MCU. Aside from showing off the large cast, the Doomsday teases have focused on the motif of parenthood — Steve with his kid, Thor with his daughter — and with that, there’s been a frequently played scene with Scott and Cassie. Scott’s bond with Cassie was a main focus of the Ant-Man franchise, and it’d be shocking if they’d killed her off and left Scott alive. Killing him off gives Cassie Lang extra motivation — his memory can inspire her to lead the next generation of heroes as part of the Young Avengers.

3. Scott Summers

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There would certainly be jokes to be made if Doomsday killed off both of their Scotts; that’s for sure. Aside from that, another Scott death wouldn’t be too shocking. While I’d assume he’d last longer than he did in X3: The Last Stand — where filming conflicts forced the writers’ hand to kill Summers off early — Scott Summers meeting his end could make sense. In terms of “stolen lives” and timeline confusion, what better example of that is there than the X-Men franchise? It often even confuses its own fans. Despite the initial X-films arguing for Scott Summers as one of Xavier’s first students along with Jean and Storm, the 2010s films instead position his younger brother Alex as a first student of Xavier’s, with Scott not entering the picture until X-Men: Apocalypse.

It’s unclear just how much of the X-Men timeline and lore Avengers: Doomsday will touch. It’s only a partial cast from the first three movies that are returning — plus Deadpool and Wolverine’s Gambit, played by Channing Tatum — with uncertainty regarding Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey. Still, Marsden appears to be leading his team of X-Men, and there’s nothing more Scott Summers than going down fighting, even if it means it’s to the death.

2. Loki

Would there be fan outrage? Yes. Do I think the MCU would kill off this character anyway? Yes. If this movie is to have real stakes, as fans are expected to believe, it can’t just be the expected characters dying. Given a new slate of actors for the X-Men, audiences know the original cast is hardly making it out of this movie, or if they do, they’ll be rebooted out of existence by Secret Wars. Loki, however, would make things real.

It would hardly be the first time Loki’s died — so, it would likely get a level of disbelief from fans. Especially in the aftermath of Scarlet Witch’s retconned survival, fans might not believe that Loki really died. Thor: Ragnarok saw Thor reckoning with his brother’s faked death, and Avengers: Infinity War saw him get his neck crushed by Thanos, leading the main Loki in MCU continuity to be a variant, not the original. Loki’s a popular character, with the ratings to back it up, but Doctor Doom managing to kill a God would surely prove that he’s more dangerous than Thanos.

1. Bucky Barnes

In terms of current anchor characters for the MCU, one of the main ones is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. The character has been popular since his introduction and has consistently pushed the narrative forward. His time as the Winter Soldier led to the death of Tony Stark’s parents, and his history with Steve Rogers gained him a loyalty so strong that the then Captain America was willing to go against everybody in order to protect him. Bucky Barnes then managed to go from public enemy no. 1 to receiving a pardon from the U.S. government and getting elected to office in the House of Representatives.

Killing off Bucky would undoubtedly set off ricochets throughout the rest of the MCU, but could be a glue to merge the Thunderbolts and Avengers together. Captain America: Brave New World saw Sam Wilson asked to reform the Avengers, while Thunderbolts saw a new crew of heroes take up the mantle of the New Avengers. Wilson was hardly a fan of the New Avengers despite his friendship with Barnes, and the teams will likely be on not-great terms when we catch up with them in Doomsday. They’re likely to reach a tentative peace, especially with the larger foe of Doom to deal with, but sometimes nothing makes people put differences aside more than honoring somebody’s memory.