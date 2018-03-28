‘Agents of SHIELD’ Showrunner Teases ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Connection

Avengers: Infinity War is now only a month away from release. In the meantime, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is still working its way through its fifth season. Could the two mean somewhere in the middle?

ComicBook.com spoke to the executive producers of Agents of SHIELD at WonderCon. They teased some kind of connection to the next Avengers movie but also stresses that Agents of SHIELD stands much more firmly on its own than it once did.

“We always dip,” said co-showrunner Jed Whedon. “Yeah. It’s part of being one universe. In order for you to feel that their things have to echo into ours. That being said, we are our own storyline now, and just as the movies stand on their own before they unite, that’s how we try to approach it. We’re much more interested in sort of our own mythos now. So it’s not so much a tie-in as it’s a reflection, or a thematic reflection, of the movies now.”

When Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD first premiered, it seemed to have some tie-in to every Marvel Studios movie release. The SHIELD team had to clean up London after the events Thor: The Dark World and also featured two guest appearances by Lady Sif. The events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier drastically changed the status quo of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Agents of SHIELD also served as a lead into the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Since then, Agents of SHIELD‘s connections to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe have become more implied than direct, with references to the events of Marvel’s Daredevil or Captain America: Civil War appearing only on television news reports. Instead, Agents of SHIELD draws much more from its own mythology, which has grown considerably over the show’s 100-plus episodes.

Part of that mythology remains deeply entrenched within Hydra, the terrorist organization that may have just made its return yet again. The SHIELD team is also facing off against the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first true supervillain team.

