Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Reveals What Coulson Is Up to After Series Finale

✖

This month marked one year since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, but it wasn't the end of Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. The character was featured in the newest episode of Marvel's What If...?, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode took fans back to the Phase One timeline before Loki killed Coulson in The Avengers and before the start of Agents of SHIELD. In honor of Coulson's latest return, Gregg recently had a chat with Entertainment Weekly and they asked what Coulson has been up to since the Agents of SHIELD series finale, which saw LMD Coulson flying away in his car, Lola, setting off on a new adventure to rediscover himself in his new form.

"He's no doubt cruising around in his newly upgraded Lola. In my fantasy world, he has reunited with some people from that team and they're back at work. And maybe that show will be announced! [Laughs] No, I'm just kidding. There's no show. Let's just break the internet," Gregg joked.

As for whether or not Gregg will be returning to the MCU post-What If, the actor revealed that he's always open to playing Coulson again.

"I'm so grateful for just the chance to show up every once in a while to do this stuff," Gregg replied when asked about Coulson's future. "I can't wait to see The Eternals; I can't wait to see Shang-Chi. I just love the way they're expanding [the MCU]. If there's ever a moment when me or my alter ego can be of use and participate in any of that, I would be thrilled but right now I'm just enjoying it as a fan."

During an interview with Variety last year, Gregg also addressed if he'd play Coulson again. "This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Gregg shared with a laugh. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

Are you hoping Coulson will return again? Tell us in the comments!

Marvel's What If...? releases new episodes on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.