Agents of Shield Star Elizabeth Henstridge Speaks Out on Joining the MCU

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge has two minds about reprising her role as Jemma Simmons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans who followed the series through its seven seasons on ABC will remember that it started with close ties to the Marvel Studios films. It spun directly out of The Avengers and often included episodes leading into or coming out of other movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. But as the show went on, it seemed to drift further and further away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

Things have changed. With actors from Marvel’s Netflix series showing up in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows, not to mention Spider-Mans that predate the MCU’s existence, it seems like nothing is off the table when it comes to possible returning Marvel legacy characters.

ComicBook.com had that in mind speaking to Henstridge about her new Apple TV+ series . When asked if she’d want to reprise her role as Simmons in the MCU or if she’s happy with how , she said, “Yes to both.”

“I’m satisfied with how it ended,” Henstridge says. “I think at the end of season five we thought that that was it and then to get two more seasons was just such a joy and I feel like we so much. I loved how it ended. I didnt think that I would ever feel ready to walk away from that show, and I think the writers did a really great job.”

And yet, she says, “I’m so proud of that final episode and I think, yeah, we left it in a beautiful spot. But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I’d always be open to reprising the role, definitely.”

Agents of SHIELD gave its characters a happy ending. Their mission complete, Simmons and husband Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) retired from active duty to raise their daughter, Alya (Harlow Happy Hexum). But that doesn’t mean there aren’t variants out there still doing SHIELD”s work. Some fans half-expected Loki to mention Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) resurrection while catching Loki up on everything that had happened after The Avengers. It didn’t happen, but you never know what’s next in the MCU.

Agents of SHIELD is streaming now on Netflix. Suspicion‘s first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+.