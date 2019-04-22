‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Premiere Synopsis Released

In just a few short weeks, Agents of SHIELD returns from a year-long hiatus. Premiering in the same Friday night time slot, the sixth season premiere will be titled “Missing Pieces,” as the team tries to move forward in the wake of Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) death at the end of last season. A new release from ABC teases the season premier’s synopsis, which can be found below.

“Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the spectacular Season 6 premiere of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’”

Coincidentally enough, “Missing Pieces” was directed by Gregg based on a script from Agents of SHIELD showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen. It’s the second Agents of SHIELD episode Gregg has directed, after season five’s “Fun and Games.”

In addition to directing, Gregg is set to play an all-new role for the show, a character he swears isn’t Phil Coulson.

“Very strange,” Gregg previously said of playing a new character. “Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

The episode features the return of Maximilian Osinki and Briana Venskus as they reprise their roles as Agent Davis and Agent Piper, respectively while Joel Stoffer is set to appear, presumably to play a time-displaced version of Enoch. Other guest stars for the episode include Barry Shabaka Henley, Lucas Bryant, Winston James Francis, Matt O’Leary, Brooke Williams, Glenn Keogh, and Levi Meaden.

Agents of SHIELD Season Six premieres May 10th at 9/8 p.m. Central.

