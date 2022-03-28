Amy Schumer Makes Spider-Man Joke To Address Will Smith and Chris Rock Controversy

During last night’s Academy Awards, following an altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, co-host Amy Schumer attempted to break the tension in the room. She joked about the “vibe” at the event was different, but was ignorant of what happened because she was still trying to get out of the Spider-Man costume she wore earlier in the evening. You can see it below. Smith got up from his seat during the event, taking to the stage to slap Rock after Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The moment prompted The Academy to make a statement that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

Rock’s joke suggested Pinkett-Smith could appear in a new G.I. Jane movie based on her shaved head. Pinkett-Smith experiences hair loss due to a condition called alopecia.

Smith later won the Best Actor award for playing Richard Williams in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, he shared the advice Denzel Washington gave him in the moments following the altercation, “At your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” He also apologized to the Academy and the other nominees, though he did not apologize to Rock, who declined to file charges:

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met.”

Smith continued, “I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people. And to protect people. And to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta a smile, and you gotta pretend like that’s okay.

“I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees — this is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award…it’s about being able to shine light.”