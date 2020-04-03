Marvel Studios Updated Black Widow Poster After Delay

Marvel Studios has updated their Black Widow poster after all the delays. Many fans were shocked to see Disney massively shuffle all of their movies in response to coronavirus theaters closures. Black Widow was supposed to be hitting theaters about a month from now, but instead, the film will see a fall release in the slot that Eternals used to occupy. November 6th will be the day and fans are understandably shellshocked by all this news, yes this means that every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has been pushed back at least a little while. It’s general chaos all across the entertainment landscape as studios hustle to get their ducks in a row.

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz are all accounted for by name at the top of the poster. Some of their characters are hanging out behind Natasha Romanoff on the image. But, it maintains all the seriousness of previous incarnations. Fans in the comments under Marvel’s Twitter post announcing the release date have turned to wondering if any other changes could occur because of a longer coronavirus stint. Such is life right now, but these are the facts at this moment.

It isn’t just Marvel feeling the crunch right now. Disney is pushing Jungle Cruise down the release ladder until next summer to maximize its potential. There has already been a ton of shifting before this recent news hit. Fast & Furious 9 was moved to 2021 to get the full weight of the world’s box office behind it. James Bond’s latest adventure will also be hitting theaters in November. In addition to that, a bunch of movies who had their theatrical runs cut short are getting released early as digital downloads and on streaming services. Things are developing quickly and more might be on deck in the coming weeks.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

