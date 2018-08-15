Watch Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Imitate Other Avengers and Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp have a pretty weird relationship with each other, and a new video has a bit of fun with that topic.

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd, who star in the latter Marvel Studios venture, recently attempted to impersonate other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters while on the film’s press tour. You can check it out above.

The end result is surprisingly hilarious, especially when Infinity War villain Thanos comes into play. Although there is a bit of irony behind all of that, considering the fact that the mad titan had a pretty direct effect on the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As fans will remember, the film’s mid-credits scene saw Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, as well as Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), turn to dust as a result of Thanos’ snap, leaving Rudd’s Scott Lang stuck in the Quantum Realm. But as it turns out, the bond between the two films almost took on a different life.

“We talked about it, you know, how we were going to introduce the ramifications of Infinity War in our movie, and along the way, we had a bunch of different ideas,” director Peyton Reed explained in a previous interview. “Some were more bleak, and some were things happening in the background of this movie. We finally landed on this idea, you know, the version that you saw, and structurally, we all got really excited about it, to have the tone of Ant-Man or Ant-Man and the Wasp, and still be able to sort of acknowledge Infinity War in a way.”

“It’s such a giant, dramatic swing, that you had to be careful where you placed it in the movie,” Reed echoed in a later interview. “We knew we didn’t want the movie proper to end with that, because it was just too [dejecting] — I mean, it’s still a downer anyway you slice it, but we didn’t want it to be in the body, and to me there is a difference there.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.