‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

Marvel has a good track record when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes scores, and it looks like Ant-Man and The Wasp is not going to break that streak.

The anticipated Marvel film just debuted on the popular review aggregate, scoring a 91% on the Tomatometer. The Average rating stands at 7.1 out of 10, with the total reviews counted standing at 53. 49 of those were fresh while only 4 were rotten.

The film currently stands at 99% in the want to see category, and reviewers seem to be pretty happy with Marvel’s latest. Overall many cited the film’s humor and stylized action as high points, while the film’s depth had some not as entertained. That 91% will obviously fluctuate a bit as more reviews come in, so it will be interesting to see if that goes up or down over the next few days.

The first Ant-Man was well reviewed as well, and though it was one of the lower-charting Marvel Studios films, it still did quite well, bringing in $180 million domestically and adding another $339 million overseas for a worldwide total of $519 million. At the moment Ant-Man and The Wasp is tracking to hit around $75 million in its opening weekend, which would best the original’s $57 million.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.