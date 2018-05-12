Avengers: Infinity War – What Does A Blonde Black Widow Mean?

Avengers: Infinity War made major waves at the D23 Expo over the weekend – and it’s expected to bring down the house at San Diego Comic-Con this week. We already posted Comicbook.com’s breakdown of the Avengers: Infinity War footage that was seen by our own Brandon “BD” Davis – as well as delving into some of the epic developments that footage revealed.

However, there was one minor – yet important – detail that was spotted in the footage: Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow sporting a head of blond hair!

With Natasha Romanoff sporting her signature red locks for entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can’t help to examine what this change in appearance could mean for Marvel Studios flagship female Avenger.

So, What Does A Blonde Black Widow Mean in Avengers: Infinity War? It’s actually not that hard to guess.

Life On The Run

Black Widow was always one to flirt with danger, often flaunting her outsider status as a superhero in the face of beuaracratic institutions like the government. However, Widow’s life of double-bladed espionage and disregard for authority finally caught up with her in Captain America: Civil War.

Widow pretended to support the Sokovia Accords alongside Iron Man, though she secretly sympathized with Captain America – eventually helping Cap and Bucky escape Iron Man and Black Panther’s capture, and capture Zemo. However, by turning sides, Widow earned Iron Man’s scorn, as Tony labeled her her as another name on General Ross’s hit list, forcing Natasha to fall back on her spy skills, and go underground

Obviously, that life on the run means changing her appearance – starting with those fiery locks, which make her that much easier to identify. By seeing Widow with blonde hair in the Infinity War footage, it’s clear that, when the movie begins, the schism in the Avengers team after Civil War is still there – and that Widow hasn’t yet been pardoned in the eyes of the government.

Now, when governments of the world have to consider the cosmic threat of extinction at the hands of Thanos, we suspect the their priorities regarding Black Widow will change pretty quickly, and drastically.

