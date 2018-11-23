‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Predicts Agent Coulson Will Play Key Role in Film

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans clamor for any hints or references that could tie films like Avengers: Infinity War to the events of Agents of SHIELD. Despite the fact that Marvel Studios and its counterpart Marvel Television are two distinctly different entities, the thin perception that the stories exist in the same universe causes fans to maintain hope.

The latest theory from a Reddit user suggests that the fifth season finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will play directly into Agent Phil Coulson ‘s return in Avengers 4, which has not yet been confirmed by anyone at Disney or Marvel.

Actor Clark Gregg will be reprising his role as Coulson on the big screen for the first time since Marvel’s The Avengers, though it will be in the ’90s-set Captain Marvel. This movie takes two decades before the events of The Avengers, meaning Marvel Studios won’t have contradicted its own continuity and can still keep their little sibling at Marvel Television in the dark.

But Coulson’s appearance has once again worked the diehard Marvel fans into a frenzy, as many of them attempt to reconcile the events of Agents of SHIELD with what’s going on in the movies. The latest fan theory posits that Coulson has major role to play in the future of the MCU, possibly turning the tide in the battle against Thanos.

While Marvel Studios movies and Marvel Television shows don’t usually interact on this level, many fans would likely enjoy seeing such a development play out. What do you think?

We’ll all see if Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reunite with Coulson when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.