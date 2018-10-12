‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Final Shot Has a Marvel Comics Easter Egg

The closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War featured an homage to the Infinity Gauntlet story from Marvel Comics.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

After Thanos had accomplished his goal of wiping out half of the universe, he vanished to a far-away planet to rest. He grinned at the sunrise as he said he would, expecting the universe to be grateful for his deeds as the remaining living beings had more resources for themselves. However, as he sat on the porch of his cabin, a detail beside him was a testament to Marvel Comics: a scarecrow wearing the Mad Titan’s armor.

Thanos rested his armor on a scarecrow in the Infinity Gauntlet story, which also included his sitting victoriously on the porch. Of course, his victory was not peaceful for long, as the Avengers rallied to undo his horrific deed and revive the trillions killed by his finger snap.

Check out a freeze frame from Avengers: Infinity War featuring the armored scarecrow below:

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Thanos uses the same prop to holster his armor.

The Mad Titan, a bit less mentally stable in the comics, also has conversations with himself while looking at it. Of course, this is the same character who in the comics was trying to impress a female personification of Death, so fans shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him talking to himself in Avengers 4.

Check out a panel from Marvel Comics below:

It should come as no surprise these details are inserted into the film. Avengers: Infinity War co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo told ComicBook.com that Jim Starlin’s work with Marvel Comics was a huge starting point for their creative efforts.

“Certainly the Starlin book was our jumping-off point,” Joe Russo said. “It’s a brilliant comic. The ideas behind it are so large, it’s what pushed us to go for the scale that we’re going for on these movies. Ant and I love the post-modern comics, so we’re also drawing from Infinity, the newer stuff. We’re combining it all into, again, what’s our favorite stuff, and how do we see elements from each helping our story, and the story that we want to tell.”

Avengers 4 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel in March and followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.