New ‘Avengers 4’ Photo Gets Re-Imagined With Deadpool And Detective Pikachu

The Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo got everyone talking with their teaser photo from the set, but BossLogic has taken that photo and made something even better.

The teaser photo in its original state showed Joe Russo sitting in the middle of the room working on his laptop with a caption that said to look very closely. The variety of things in the background led several people to find 4 A’s throughout the photo, but others say it also spells out Endgame, the proposed title of Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic’s had some fun with the mystery premise, pulling in several characters that are all about finding the answers on the Avengers 4 set. The caption to the photo reads “Everyone looking at the @Russo_Brothers photo like…”, and the photo itself features Spider-Man, Deadpool, Detective Pikachu, Solid Snake, Police Detectives, and Charlie Day all trying to find the answers to the Russo’s puzzle

Actually, Spider-Man’s just being a nuisance and webbing Russo’s computer, and Deadpool is just hanging out, so really it comes down to Pikachu, Snake, and the detectives, as Charlie Day looks like he’s about to have a meltdown.

You can check out the photo above.

It turns out Ryan Reynolds actually has two appearances in the photo, as the actor plays Deadpool on the big screen and will be voicing the role of Detective Pikachu in the upcoming movie. That gives him two chances to land the secret, but he probably still wouldn’t tell.

Hopefully, we’ll learn the actual title of Avengers 4 soon, though Endgame would be a pretty solid title if it does turn out to be true.

We’re still waiting to find out who survives Thanos’ universe changing snap and who makes a return to the living, but those answers will have to wait a bit longer.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.