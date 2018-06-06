‘Avengers 4′: Thanos’ New Look Possibly Revealed

The Avengers will assemble once again for a rematch with Thanos in Avengers 4, and it seems like the Mad Titan has gone back to his armory to gear up for the battle.

What is reportedly new Avengers 4 concept art revealed by Hero X shows Thanos in full armor standing tall with a large, bladed weapon in one hand and what seems to be a fully fixed and functional Infinity Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

It’s interesting to see Thanos wielding a weapon here, especially when the Gauntlet appears functional. One would think the power of the Infinity Gauntlet would make a sword superfluous, but perhaps the power used and the feedback caused by Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War weakened the power the Infinity Stones. On the other hand, Thanos is known in the comics to become overconfident after an apparent victory. Perhaps this is him becoming cocky and deciding to “do it himself” when the Avengers come calling.

The writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 revealed that there was an earlier version of the script where Thanos’ snap was held until the sequel.

“It wasn’t just, well, we’ve got too much story, we’d better chop it in half,” Markus revealed. “But what we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended. It would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before. [But it needed to] be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling… [So we went with a script] that went all the way to a tragic ending. And then one where mysterious things happen that I can’t tell you about.”

Concept art also revealed what appears to be our first look at the new team of Avengers in Avengers 4.

The film’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have previously teased that heroes who didn’t have as much to do in Avengers: Infinity War will grab more of the spotlight in the sequel.

“We’re never writing without knowing where the end goes,” Markus said. So, while Cap and Black Widow have relatively small, reactionary roles in Avengers: Infinity War, they “have a much bigger role to play in that second film.”

“We gave ourselves license to pay off later,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added.

Avengers 4 is head back for reshoots this summer. The film opens on May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.