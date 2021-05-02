Marvel Just Made a Major Addition to the Avengers

✖

As one of the premier teams in the Marvel universe, the roster of the Avengers has included some major heavy hitters over the years. The current roster of the team is definitely no exception, with heroes and anti-heroes joining together to make a pretty formidable team. After the team just underwent the "Enter the Phoenix" arc, it seems like they'll be operating on new footing — and they appear to have brought in another new team member along the way. Spoilers for Avengers #45 from Jason Aaron, Lucas Maresca, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees the Avengers training at their mountain base, where they are joined by Maya Lopez/Echo, who was previously declared the winner of the Phoenix Force tournament and declared the new host of the Phoenix entity. As Echo tries to grapple with her new status quo, she is visited by Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider, who brings her something to eat. After Echo explains how daunting her new powers seem to be — especially to the other Avengers — Robbie sympathizes with her, and the two of them bond over having something to fight for. Robbie then transforms into Ghost Rider, offers Echo her food, and welcomes her to the team.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Granted, Echo doesn't join the team on their mission in the remainder of the issue, but this scene with Robbie does seem to indicate that she's part of the team in some capacity. For one thing, the moment a nice bit of synergy, as Echo is soon expected to appear in live-action, portrayed by Alaqua Cox in Disney+'s Hawkeye series as well as her own potential solo series. But beyond that, it also brings some welcomed diversity to the current Avengers roster, while also indicating that Echo's storyline — which has been profoundly rocked by this bond with the Phoenix Force — isn't over yet.

Avengers #45 is now available in stores. Avengers #46 will be released on July 7th.