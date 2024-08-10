Marvel Confirms Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Return

Oscar Isaac is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is set to reprise his role as Marc Spector / Moon Knight in the upcoming season of Marvel’s What If…?, voicing the Fist of Khonshu for the fan-favorite series. The news was unveiled by Marvel Animation boss Brad Winderbaum during Saturday’s D23 panel, although it wasn’t revealed what Spector’s exact role will be, or how many episodes he’ll appear in.

To date, Isaac has only appeared as Moon Knight in the first season of a self-titled Disney+ show, and the actor has been campaigning for his return since. In 2022, months after the premiere of Moon Knight, Isaac confirmed with ComicBook that he’s had talks about a return to a Marvel Studios project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There have been some specific conversations,” Isaac told us at the time while speaking in support of his new Head Wounds: Sparrow graphic novel. “They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it.”

Will there be a Midnight Sons movie?

Fast forward to this year, and Isaac expressed his desire to appear as Moon Knight in a potential Midnight Sons film project. The Midnight Sons is Marvel’s preeminent supernatural team.

“I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns,” Isaac said during a panel at Middle East Film and and Comic Con. “There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility.”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ in September, with Daredevil: Born Again debuting next March. Marvel Animation has yet to set dates for the second season of X-Men ’97 or the premiere of Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda.