‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Comic Prepares Ant-Man for Entering Thanos’ Butt

If you’ve been on social media at all in the past week, chances are you’re well aware of the theory that says Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will end up killing Thanos (Josh Brolin) by climbing up his rear-end, enlarging, and exploding the Mad Titan from the inside out. Even in this day in age, it’s a pretty disturbing thing to surfaced on the internet and thanks to some hilarious fan art, we now have a look Scott first finding out about the mission he’s about to go on.

Meeting at Avengers HQ in upstate New York, the cartoon shows the Avengers planning the cosmic equivalent of a colonoscopy as Scott walks in the room to find out he’s about to be put in a pretty crappy situation.

Jokes aside, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo spoke to Boxoffice Pro earlier this week, admitting the reactions from test audiences have been the best he’s ever seen.

“We try to create a density in storytelling that makes them feel compulsive, irrespective of the length. We’re very rigorous about storytelling points, and we spend months in the edit room twisting and turning the narrative a bunch of different ways until we think we’ve unlocked the best one. We’re vigilant about using test audiences to tell us whether we’re on the right track or we’re making bad decisions. With Endgame, it had one of the most incredible audience responses in Marvel history. Irrespective of the length, it’s been consistently embraced by the test audiences.”

The synopsis for Avengers: Endgame can be found below.

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

How do you think the Avengers will end up taking down Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

