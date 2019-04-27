Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Responds to #ThankYouAvengers

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans on Saturday responded to the growing fan-launched #ThankYouAvengers social media campaign.

“Some of these #ThankYouAvengers posts are incredibly touching. I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude today,” the Captain America star tweeted with the hashtag #ThankYouAvengersFans.

Some of these #ThankYouAvengers posts are incredibly touching. I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude today 💙#ThankYouAvengersFans — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 27, 2019

The movement comes with the release of Endgame, which has rolled out in almost all territories worldwide, already entering into the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Responses to Evans’ post saw Marvel fans pay tribute to the star following the expiration of his contract with Marvel Studios. Evans has dutifully filled the role since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, appearing in a Marvel Cinematic Universe production every year since.

Evans first tweeted an emotional signoff in October when initial filming wrapped on the fourth Avengers:

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the October 4 tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

