Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Responds to #ThankYouAvengers

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans on Saturday responded to the growing fan-launched […]

By

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans on Saturday responded to the growing fan-launched #ThankYouAvengers social media campaign.

“Some of these #ThankYouAvengers posts are incredibly touching. I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude today,” the Captain America star tweeted with the hashtag #ThankYouAvengersFans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movement comes with the release of Endgame, which has rolled out in almost all territories worldwide, already entering into the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Responses to Evans’ post saw Marvel fans pay tribute to the star following the expiration of his contract with Marvel Studios. Evans has dutifully filled the role since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, appearing in a Marvel Cinematic Universe production every year since.

Evans first tweeted an emotional signoff in October when initial filming wrapped on the fourth Avengers:

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the October 4 tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9

Slide 10

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts