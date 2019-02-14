‘Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Evans Celebrates Valentine’s Day With His Dog

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today is a day to celebrate with the ones you love, but that does not necessarily mean humans. Thanks to Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans, we can safely say it is absolutely cool to celebrate this fine holiday with your dog.

The actor took to Twitter earlier today to send a message of love to his pup, who is almost as adorable as he is.

Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents. pic.twitter.com/8rzRkLKmFr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2019

“Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents,” Evans wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, all in awe of the sweetness.

“Everyone say thank you Chris Evans,” @buckybarnes wrote.

“OMG THIS IS THE SOFTEST THING EVER. THANK YOU,” @WolfeBae added.

“Chris Evans won Valentine’s Day. Everyone else can stop trying,” @CulturessFS replied.

Evans’ pup, Dodger, frequently makes appearances on his social media account. In fact, their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being adorable isn’t the doggo’s only talent, either. He can also sing!

On National Pet Day last year, Evans shared the story of meeting his canine best friend.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

“This is the moment we met,” Evans wrote. “He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!”

Evans and Dodger aren’t the only people within the Marvel world to celebrate Valentine’s Day today. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Jake Gyllenhaal also shared a V-Day video on Instagram that starred Spidey himself, Tom Holland.

Everyone knows you can catch Evans next in Avengers: Endgame, but he has even more projects for you to get excited about. He’ll be co-starring in Rian Johnson‘s upcoming film, Knives Out, which is the director’s first feature since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie will also have a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Toni Collette.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.