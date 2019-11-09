Avengers: Endgame Meme Does Not Change the Ending, No Matter What Doctor Strange Says

The ending of Avengers: Endgame was a harrowing experience for longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially because of how the film ended with three major heroes making their exit from the franchise after helping build the franchise over the last decade. And while Captain America can always go back in time and become muscular again, and that Black Widow is finally getting her own solo adventure taking place in the past, the film served as the last major adventure for Tony Stark. He is Iron Man, and he is no more.

Stark’s final gambit to save the world paid off, but it did depend on one major risk by Doctor Strange. The Sorcerer Supreme revealed that he saw more than 14 million possible futures, and that it all came down to one possible outcome in which the heroes managed to defeat Thanos and save the universe.

Now one fan has created a funny meme that pokes fun at this one possibility, showing that the future might always be set in stone. Take a look below:

Everyone likely wants to change the outcome of Avengers: Endgame, trying to do whatever it takes to keep Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems like that time has come to an end. Downey has since moved on to talk with animals, but his time isn’t going unrecognized.

It appears that Disney has altered their campaign for Avengers: Endgame and they are now pushing for Downey and other actors involved with the movie to get recognition at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. We’ll see how the Academy voters decide if their performances were worth of a golden statue next year.

