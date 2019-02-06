‘Avengers: Endgame’: Every Dead Character That Appeared in Super Bowl Trailer

Marvel dropped a new Avengers: Endgame spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast and since then fans have been poring over the footage, looking for every detail possible.

One detail that many may have missed, however, is that the very beginning of the trailer featured flashes of a number of heroes who died during Avengers: Infinity War. Now, no one can blame people for not catching it. The flashes — ten flashes but thirteen characters in all — happen in rapid succession in under one second before the Marvel Studios logo comes up and promptly vanishes in ash. It’s a pretty incredible opening, especially with each character’s appearance coming from other films they’ve appeared in and being toned black and white with splashes of red.

While it’s not clear what the rapid fire heroic flashes mean — and given how important details are in the MCU it wouldn’t surprise us if there is a meaning, though it could also just be a really cool if not somber reminder of everything that’s been lost — it’s certainly a haunting touch. But if you weren’t able to see all of the heroes in that super-fast montage no need to worry. We’ve taken the time to go through the footage and break down which fallen heroes make a blink-and-miss-it appearance in the latest Avengers: Endgame footage.

Read on to see which characters appeared, in order of their appearance in the trailer.

Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp

Last seen in a post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope and her parents were dusted while Scott Lang was in the Quantum Realm.

Nick Fury

Fury died as he sent what we assume was a distress call to Captain Marvel.

Spider-Man

Still the most heartbreaking death, Spider-Man died in Iron Man’s arms on Titan.

Doctor Strange

Before turning to dust on Titan, Doctor Strange saw the one successful future for the heroes. Maybe he knew something we didn’t.

Falcon

Falcon met his untimely end on the Wakandan battlefield.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch also faded away in Wakanda, after having to first destroy her love Vision and then having to watch Thanos reverse time and pry the Mind Stone from his head.

Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Gamora

Star-Lord, Groot, and Drax all died when Thanos snapped his fingers, but Gamora’s death was truly tragic. Thanos sacrificed her to get the stone in order to be able to carry out his terrible plan.

Black Panther

The King of Wakanda was among many turned to ash on the Wakandan battlefield.

Winter Soldier

We’re still not over Bucky being dusted in Wakanda.

Vision

Vision died twice. First, he sacrificed himself at Scarlet Witch’s hands to prevent Thanos from getting the Mind Stone only for Thanos just to use the Time Stone to take it anyway.