First 20 Minutes of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reportedly Being Screened in South Korea

The massive trek around the globe continues as the Avengers: Endgame press tour heads into its second week. Many of the movie’s cast members are on hand in South Korea for press stops and while there, they’re reportedly showing a good chunk of the movie to people lucky enough to get access. Reported by international news outlets among the likes of Times Now News and Cinema Express, members of the press have been treated to a surplus of footage that made those in attendance “go through several emotions” or feel “blown away by it.”

Now under two weeks away, Marvel Studios has ramped up their marketing something fierce, with new television spots and social media postings happening nearly daily. Compared to other Marvel projects, it’s still been pretty quiet but compared to Endgame marketing just a month ago, it’s a night and day difference.

While the press in attendance at the screenings were prohibited from sharing, one credible leak seemingly found its way online to the comments section of the below Reddit post. It should be noted that the leak contains plenty of spoilers so should you want to go into Avengers: Endgame completely free of any further knowledge of the movie, it may be best to skip skimming over the comments.

At one point during this year’s awards season, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked whether or not it was true the film’s marketing would only show footage from the first 15 minutes and the producer confirmed the thought as “somewhat accurate.”

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said at the time. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

