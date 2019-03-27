‘Avengers: Endgame’ Foreign Voice Actor Teases Emotional Rocket Scenes

After a decade of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans are bracing for some major changes when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters next month. And while every character is facing some devastating losses, few have experienced more heartbreak than Rocket, one of the surviving members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While he might have some new friends in Thor and War Machine after helping out in Avengers: Infinity War, he’s still a talking alien raccoon stuck on a foreign planet. That might have an impact on the character’s frame of mind. Mexican actor Sergio Zurita recently spoke with Unocero about his role playing the voice of Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Endgame, revealing some intriguing new details.

“The movie looks intense, good. Rocket is in another state of mind,” Zurita said. “Rocket is always angry and throwing a bullet and now Rocket is brooding. Moreover, there is a time when Rocket is so sad that he does not care to be told in certain ways that it bothers him that they always tell him.”

It sounds like Rocket’s growth from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will not be permanent, as the character will be faced with some major setbacks after the deaths of his surrogate family. The “captain” of the Benetar was forced to watch Groot fade to dust, and the filmmakers involved with Avengers: Infinity War confirmed that the two characters had a father/son relationship.

Watching your son die and learning the rest of your teammates suffered the same fate will likely harden Rocket, who will be an outcast among humans on planet Earth.

Rocket’s motion-capture actor Sean Gunn previously spoke about about his role in Avengers: Endgame, teasing what fans can expect when the film premieres in theaters.

“All I can say is that Rocket gets to meet a lot of interesting new people that he has not met before in Endgame and I think I’ll leave it at that,” Gunn previously said to IGN.

We’ll find out how Rocket copes in the post-Snap world when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

