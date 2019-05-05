Marvel Fans Would Kill For These Avengers: Endgame SPOILER POPs

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for a week, a few consumer products licensees have begun rolling out their more spoiler-based offerings. Earlier this week, Funko had revealed some of their new POP! toys including “Fat” Thor and Professor Hulk with the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Beings that there are a few more massive moments in the film that have yet to be immortalized in toy form, one dedicate Marvel fan and Funko collector took it upon themselves to make mockups of those aforementioned moments.

It should be noted that the images below do have massive Avengers: Endgame spoilers. If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution. Otherwise, keep on scrolling to see these fan-made POP! mockups in their full glory. Shared to Instagram by @dsq_funkos, the first batch of mockups include the fateful moment Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) wields his own Infinity Gauntlet and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) complete with her new hairdo.

Next up is a pair of Avengers in their Quantum Realm suits. The first character appears blue, but it’s unclear if the mockup is supposed to be Nebula (Karen Gillan) or rather, it’s blue because of the holographic effect seen in the movie. The second mockup appears to be Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with one of her batons.

Last but not least, the final batch of POP! mockups include an Iron Spider with Infinity Gauntlet toy and a companion chase figure which shows Spidey’s eyes glowing red due to “Instant Kill Mode.” The last mockup in the batch is a Funko POP! moments toy which features the showdown with present-day Captain America (Chris Evans) and 2012 Cap during the Battle of New York.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and is set to be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

What’s been your favorite Endgame toy released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

