‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets Bradley Cooper and Rocket ‘A Star Is Born’ Mash-Up

Avengers: Endgame has been given the A Star Is Born treatment.

With Bradley Cooper serving as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, a mash-up between the computerized quadraped and one of Cooper’s songs from A Star Is Born was inevitable. In a new mash-up from ComicBook.com, Rocket Raccoon sings Jackson’s Maine’s (Bradley Cooper’s character from A Star Is Born) “Maybe It’s Time” song.

Check out the Avengers: Infinity War, Guardians of the Galaxy, and A Star is Born mash-up in the Instagram post below.

These might be the best teaser for Avengers: Endgame to date.

It’s just a little too fitting that Rocket is singing, “Maybe it’s time to let the old ways die,” as he just recently lost every other member of his Guardians of the Galaxy squad. The loss goes from Peter Quill right down to teenage Groot, who faded out of existence right before Rocket’s eyes.

While the details of Avengers: Endgame are inevitably being kept a secret, the directors of the upcoming film Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the biggest movie in Marvel’s history.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of Avengers: Endgame. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.