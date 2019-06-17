Avengers: Endgame BTS Video Reveals Cut Line From Pivotal Iron Man, Doctor Strange Scene

A new video from behind-the-scenes of Avengers: Endgame reveals a line cut from one of the movies most important scenes. Jimmy Rich of Pinewood Studios in Atlanta shared two videos to Instagram. Both come from the filming of the Endgame when, in the midst of the battle against Thanos, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) poses an important question to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The first video shows Cumberbatch and Downey discussing the scene with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The second shows the actors running through the scene. Tony Stark asks Strange about the one timeline where the Avengers are victorious that Strange mentioned before handing the Time Stone over to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Strange tells Tony that if he reveals the answer to that question then the timeline won’t come to fruition.

That’s it in the final film. But here we see Downey throwing in an extra line that didn’t make it into the film. “Welcome back anyway, asshole.” See for yourself in the videos above.

Strange did later hint at the what was required to bring the successful timeline about, lifting a single finger as a reminder to Tony when the battle was on the verge of turning. Unfortunately, the timeline required Tony to sacrifice his own life by using the Infinity Stones to snap away Thanos and his army.

Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total is now $2.742 billion, putting Avengers: Endgame within $50 million of catching Avatar‘s $2.788 to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame is currently the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic.

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Endgame‘s domestic box office total climbed past $800 million over the Memorial Day weekend and now sits at $830.5 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office with $936.6 million.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Do you wish Downey’s line here had been kept in the finished film? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.