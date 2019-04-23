‘Avengers: Endgame’ CRAM!: Breaking Down 21 MCU Films in 3 Minutes

We’re in the endgame now. We’re all but three days away from the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and the hype is real. The culmination of 21 movies comes to this, and we’re all here for it. But with that said, who’s got the time to watch 21 movies again? That’s like, what? Four straight days of movies? Just in case you’re someone with a job, children, or just any level of responsibilities at all, don’t fret! We here at ComicBook.com got you covered with our “Cram,” where we summarize the last 21 films into the smallest time frame possible!

No need to thank us; that’s what we’re here for, and not to brag, but I can pretty much promise that no one on the Internet will be able to succinctly shove 21 movies’ worth of information into such a short period of time — our video clocks in just under four minutes — and if you aren’t impressed, well you probably should be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video at the top of the page, and since we’ve now saved you days’ worth of time, feel free to drop a comment or check out some more of our Avengers content below!

Welcome to Earth’s Mightiest Week! From April 22nd to April 26th, ComicBook.com is celebrating the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far with a series of exclusive articles, lists, arguments, and more. If you’d like to check out some of our other offerings from this week, you can click the image above.