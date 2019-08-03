Kevin Smith Says MCU Movies Are “As Good as Sex”

Looking at the all-time returns from Marvel Studios film at the box office, it’s apparent plenty of fans enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As with all fandoms, some like may like it much more than others — in fact, some may say it’s as good as sex. That is, of course, if you’re filmmaker and hyper-nerd Kevin Smith. The fan-favorite writer and director kicked his weekend off with a birthday and when asked by his wife what he wanted, Smith asked her to watch Avengers: Endgame with him.

As he recounted on Twitter in hindsight, perhaps he should have requested some time to do the deed but luckily, it turns out his wife enjoyed Endgame, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

“My wife offered me anything I wanted for my birthday, so I said ‘Watch Avengers [Endgame] with me (she hadn’t seen it),” Smith tweeted. “When she agreed, I realized I should’ve requested to f*** instead. But as the credits rolled, Jen said she liked the movie and I felt gratified. Marvel: As Good As Sex.”

Smith himself has long been involved in geek culture, having directed a handful of projects for Warner Brothers and The CW’s Arrowverse. Most recently, he was hired as an executive producer and writer on Marvel’s Howard the Duck, an adult-oriented animated series that is scheduled to hit Hulu sometime in 2020. A few weekends back, Smith offered an update on the project during his Hall H panel at Comic-Con.

“In terms of the order of the shows, right now, our show goes last,” Smith said. “Right now it’s MODOK, then Hit-Monkey, then Dazzler & Tigra, then Howard the Duck. My partner on that show is the brilliant Dave Willis who created Aqua Teen Hunger Force. He’s the sensibility that you want to go along with Howard. I’m there, I’ll give it my all, but Steve Gerber’s Howard was genre-bending. We need a genre-bender to come in and work on the show, so Dave is putting together a writers room that I’ll add some people to, too, and then we’re going to be moving forward within the next 2 months our writers’ room opens up. We’re a year away from the cartoon, to be honest with you, but I’m sure it will be good, because Marvel doesn’t do anything bad.”

