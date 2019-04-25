‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Trolls Tom Holland

The characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be going through a tough time, but the films' cast only seem to be having a blast with each other. Robert Downey Jr., the actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, loves trolling his co-stars online, and that often involves having a little fun with images of their characters. Yesterday, the actor tweeted a photo of someone in a Spider-Man costume driving around an Iron Man on a bicycle. Downey Jr. clearly couldn't help but tag Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, in the post.

You can check it out below:

Who knew @TomHolland1996 would be my ride around town? pic.twitter.com/ZZ2sAysuWg — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 28, 2019

"Who knew @TomHolland1996 would be my ride around town?," Downey Jr. joked.

While Holland has yet to respond, many fans were quick to comment on the post.

"Isn't he dead Tony?," @viewsfromharris cruelly pointed out.

"Denial is the first stage of the grief process," @gabbygtfo replied.

"To say I'm in tears is an understatement," @wrongirondad added.

One fan hilariously reminded everyone that Holland has expressed interest in bikes before.

"Officially buying a motorbike. Sorry mum," Holland tweeted back in August.

The MCU is not the only place you can catch Downey Jr. and Holland together. Both actors are set to star in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is expected to be released in 2020.

Since Avengers: Endgame is right around the corner, Downey Jr. has been posting more fun content like this. From a Captain American and Iron Man BFF photo to asking the Internet which Marvel cast member has the best mustache, Downey Jr. is always making fans happy.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films this year include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

