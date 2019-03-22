‘Avengers: Endgame’ Score Officially Complete

Avengers: Endgame is getting closer and closer to being completely complete. Shortly after the co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo confirmed the edit of the film was locked, they have now taken to social media once again with another update. This time, the Russo Brothers have revealed the musical score for Avengers: Endgame is officially complete.

“One of the greatest highlights of our career was getting to with with Alan Silvestri,” the Russo Brothers said in a tweet. “The Endgame score is complete…”

The tweet came complete with a photo of the Russo Brothers standing with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and executive producer Trinh Tran. Check out the tweet below!

One of the greatest highlights of our career was getting to work with Alan Silvestri.

The Endgame score is complete… pic.twitter.com/okLhV0yr8a — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 22, 2019

Alan Silvestri, also known for his work on The Polar Express and Forest Gump, previously brought together the original Avengers theme song which has since become an iconic tune. His Marvel Studios resume extends to Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to ComicBook.com around the time of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release, the Russo Brothers opened up about their approach to Avengers: Endgame. Based on their perspective, it sounds like they are setting the stage for another home run.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview in regards to Avengers: Infinity War, the directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. If you want to talk Avengers hit us up in the comments or find me on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD.

