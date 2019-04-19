‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets His Sweet Revenge On ‘Endgame’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth

With Avengers: Endgame‘s debut officially less than a week away, the film’s press tour is about to reach a fever pitch. But even as they promote one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, it looks like the film’s cast still has some time to mess around.

Jeremy Renner recently took to Instagram to share a video of him doodling over Chris Hemsworth‘s face on one of the Endgame posters, after his co-star memorably “vandalized” Hawkeye’s character poster last week. The video, which you can check out below, sees Renner drawing an eye patch over one of Hemsworth’s eyes, similarly to how Thor lost one of his pupils earlier in the MCU.

Of course, as fans have been quick to point out, Renner drew an eyepatch over the incorrect eye, as Thor’s right eye was the one gouged out in Thor: Ragnarok. But either way, the actor’s attempt at “revenge” is still pretty amusing.

Endgame is expected to spark a new sort of character direction for Renner’s Hawkeye, after he was missing in action from the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” Joe Russo explained in an interview last year. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Joe Russo said on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“I feel good,” Renner said at a press conference for Avengers: Endgame when asked what it was like to rejoin the Avengers roster. “I feel rested. Yeah, I’m good. Stretched out, had some coffee, ready to rock.”

What do you think of Renner defacing Hemsworth’s Avengers: Endgame character poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

