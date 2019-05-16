Kevin Feige Says Stan Lee Didn’t Get to See a Cut of Avengers: Endgame Before His Death

Almost from the get-go, Avengers: Endgame had some pretty bittersweet connotations to it, as the movie set out to be the closing chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. Following the death of Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee, the film took on a whole new context, as it was the icon’s last cameo on film in a Marvel movie.

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked how much of Endgame Lee was aware of, before his passing last November. As Feige revealed, Lee didn’t get to see a cut of the film, but he was told significant details right before filming his cameo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Card

As those who have seen the film know, Lee played a man in the 1970s, who drives by a military base proclaiming an anti-war message.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

While Lee didn’t get a chance to see Endgame in theaters, the film’s cast and crew have argued that his spirit lives on in the project.

“He’s going to be watching it, brother. He’s watching it,” Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye, said in an interview earlier this year. “He’s in all of us. He’s going to be watching it.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!