Even though some fans have balked at the lack of a formal build-up to the MCU’s Doctor Doom, the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has certainly succeeded in making the film feel like an event. The arrival of a character as iconic and powerful as Doom deserves nothing less, and uniting the disparate teams of the Multiverse Saga — the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and Fox’s X-Men — definitely qualifies as such. Of course, the stakes feel particularly heavy for the latter team, seeing as Marvel Studios is well into planning a franchise reboot for release in 2028.

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So the Fox era of the X-Men, which launched with the original film in 2000 and carries into 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, is all but finished. But what remains a mystery is exactly how those versions of these characters will be put to rest. By the looks of it, the X-Men’s Earth-10005 is about to meet its end due to an incursion in Avengers: Doomsday. But there’s talk that at least some of the mutant heroes could live to fight another day before the new cast steps in. If that’s the case, there’s only one X-Men character who should carry out that storyline.

James Marsden’s Cyclops Is the Perfect Bridge Into the MCU’s Future

When he debuted as Scott Summers aka Cyclops in 2000’s X-Men, James Marsden had only appeared in a handful of movies, most notably the 1998 sci-fi horror film Disturbing Behavior opposite Katie Holmes. However, he certainly looked the part, and so X-Men fans generally embraced the casting. But it didn’t take long for the backlash to kick in. This wasn’t due to Marsden’s performance but rather how underused Cyclops was in that initial trilogy. After the first film’s focus on Wolverine and Rogue, the sequels saw Cyclops slip increasingly into the background. And in the end, his character was killed off-screen early in X-Men: The Last Stand, freeing Marsden up for a supporting role in the same year’s Superman Returns.

With the Multiverse Saga, though, Marvel Studios has taken this chance to circle back to many of the pre-MCU Marvel movies. And though the Doomsday clock is ticking, the latest Avengers movie has the chance to finally do right by Marsden’s Cyclops. Despite often being depicted as the field leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has rarely been able to fulfill that role onscreen or demonstrate the full power of his optic blast. X-Men ‘97 only further emphasized how poorly the films handled the character, but Avengers: Doomsday could see Marsden call “To me, my X-Men” in a mutant-filled moment akin to Avengers: Endgame’s iconic “Avengers, assemble.” Furthermore, if rumors are true, and Cyclops survives into Avengers: Secret Wars, then he could be the one to put that final touches on the era of Fox’s X-Men franchise.

How Avengers: Secret Wars Can Hand Off to Kit Connor’s Cyclops

Although little is officially confirmed about the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars, fans strongly believe it will follow a select group of surviving heroes from the multiverse into Doom’s Battleworld. Beyond that film, we know that the MCU will be consolidated back into just one universe, setting the stage for a new era of X-Men. But Avengers: Secret Wars also presents the chance for Kit Connor to debut his own version of Scott Summers, perhaps even coming face to face with Marsden’s version of the character. Following the introduction of Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it makes sense that Connor’s Cyclops would get his own intro, putting two of Charles Xavier’s top students on equal narrative footing prior to the X-Men team film.

Having both Marsden and Connor in the same film could lead to a scenario in which Marsden’s Cyclops chooses to sacrifice himself to save his MCU variant. Imagine a scene in which the elder Cyclops realizes that his time has passed and hands over the future of the X-Men franchise to Connor’s Scott Summers. This would give the Fox era of X-Men films to a powerful close, serving as meta-commentary but also giving the new Cyclops a burden to carry. Armed with the knowledge of his destined role within the X-Men, the new Cyclops would already feel the pressure of leadership and the need to earn his spot among this new generation of mutants. Much like Jean Grey’s past trauma informs her future, so too can this new Cyclops be propelled forward with a very relatable chip on his shoulder. But of course, this is all pure speculation.

Would you like to see James Marsden hand over the X-Men franchise to Kit Connor in Avengers: Secret Wars? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.