Marvel Is Working on a Behind-the-Scenes Video of All of Stan Lee’s Cameos

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee was well known in the comics community for decades, as he helped create some of the medium’s most iconic characters. Beginning in 2000 with X-Men, Lee started becoming popular among movie audiences, as his cameos in Marvel films were some of fans’ favorite Easter eggs. The debut of each film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought another memorable cameo for Lee, endearing audiences to him further. With Avengers: Endgame marking his final cameo due to his passing, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige claims that a reel of behind-the-scenes footage of these many cameos has been compiled, which will likely land on a home video release at some point in the future.

“We’ve put a video together,” Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it.”

Not only does this reel include behind-the-scenes footage of Lee, but it also features a deleted cameo from Marvel’s The Avengers, featuring Lee and Chris Evans as Captain America.

While the comics creator was playing a different character in every movie, his joy and enthusiasm for storytelling was evident from every appearance. Feige also noted that this wasn’t merely his on-screen persona, but also his actual personality.

“The amazing thing is, just as you’ve all said, he said the right thing to the right person at all times,” Feige shared with the cast of Endgame. “Every interaction was what one’s dream interaction with Stan Lee would be.”

The stars of the MCU all had their own memorable encounter with Lee, though with Feige never having appeared on screen, it was a behind-the-scenes exchange that he remembered fondly.

“He left me a voicemail once, in 2004 or something,” the Marvel Studios exec detailed. “I’d never gotten a voicemail from Stan Lee, and I kept it for years until I think the phone disintegrated. But it was: ‘Fearless Feige! Stan Lee here….’ I listened to it over and over and over. That’s what he was always like — always supportive.”

Fans can check out Lee’s final cameo in Avengers: Endgame, which lands in theaters on April 26th.

