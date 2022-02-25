Avengers: Endgame Stars Robert Downey Jr. and James D’Arcy Reunite For a Hike

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2019 when Tony Stark/Iron Man, the character he’d played for over ten years, died in Avengers: Endgame. Stark’s death was only one of many surprises in the film, which also featured many unexpected appearances. One of the biggest cameo shockers was James D’Arcy, who played the original Jarvis on Agent Carter. Fans were thrilled to see Avengers: Endgame connecting to the Marvel shows, which has continued to be a trend in the films. While most of D’Arcy’s scenes were spent with Dominic Cooper (young Howard Stark) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), the actor was spotted on a hike with Downey Jr. today.

“O.G. Jarvis and Tony take a hike,” Downey Jr. shared on Instagram. Not only do the actors have a Marvel connection, but they’ve both played Sherlock Holmes at some point during their careers. You can check out Downey Jr.’s fun photo of the two actors below:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America (Chris Evans) are no longer a part of the MCU, many have wondered who will be the next character to lead the Avengers. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. “Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe,” Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding’s YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo’s comments.

“I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m the face of the universe,” Holland explained. “I know that fans are really supportive and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honored that Joe thinks that. But, the beautiful thing about the MCU is, whoever is the leader, if there ever is a leader again, you’re never alone. You have so many people that you can rely on and lean on, and people that I’ve now worked with for years and years. So, I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but should I feel those pressures, then yes, I’ll call Downey and ask, yeah. I called him the other day for a piece of advice, and he was very kind.”

Of course, now that no one remembers Holland’s Peter Parker, it seems unlikely that he will lead the Avengers. Who would you like to see step into the leadership role? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.